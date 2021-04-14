Covid: Welsh government and NHS 'responded well' on PPE supplies
The Welsh Government and NHS "responded well in challenging circumstances" to prevent health and care bodies running out of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the pandemic, a watchdog says.
Audit Wales (AW) says arrangements were made to manage risks which helped avoid some problems reported in England.
Wales' spending on PPE increased from around £8m a year to £300m in 2020-21.
Audit Wales estimates Welsh ministers received £880m from the UK Treasury due to England's spending on PPE.
Wales-wide sourcing of PPE is the responsibility of the Welsh Government and NHS Wales Shared Services.
The report, by Auditor General for Wales Adrian Crompton, says a "range of bodies were involved in sourcing PPE globally and in responding to, and working with, local manufacturers".
"In contrast to the position described by the NAO [National Audit Office] in England, we saw no evidence of a priority being given to potential suppliers depending on who referred them," the report concludes.
But Shared Services is also criticised for failing to publish all the notices for contracts within the required 30 days of them being awarded.
Shared Services told Wales Audit its staff "needed to prioritise sourcing PPE" and that there were other administrative reasons for delays.
The report says the challenge facing the NHS and social care at the start of the pandemic was "stark" and the stockpile developed for a flu pandemic was inadequate for a coronavirus.
"Global supply chains had fragmented as countries competed for scarce supplies and some imposed export controls," it says.
"Shared Services had issued 630 million items of PPE as of 8 February 2021 and its data shows, nationally, stocks did not run out.
"At times, Wales drew on mutual aid from other countries but ultimately gave out significantly more than it received," the report says.
'Cannot ignore' front-line views
Views from Royal College of Nursing and British Medical Association staff surveys are highlighted in the report, suggesting "confidence in the supply of PPE grew shortly after the start of the pandemic, but there are still some concerns".
"While we cannot be sure how representative these views are, some front-line staff have reported experiencing shortages of PPE," the document says.
"In some cases, staff concerns relate to the fact that they want a higher level of PPE than required under the guidance."
Mr Crompton said: "While the overall picture painted by my report is relatively positive given the difficult circumstances, we cannot ignore the views expressed by some of those on the front line about their own experience.
"There are also lessons for the Welsh government and Shared Services to learn - about preparing for a future pandemic as well as addressing some current challenges."
What is the political reaction?
Plaid Cymru health spokesperson Rhun ap Iorwerth said it was good to see that things had settled down, "but we all remember the many examples of PPE shortage in the early months of the pandemic with frontline staff fearing for their own safety and that of the people they were caring for".
"It is evident that pandemic planning by UK and Welsh government was woefully inadequate," he added.
"Plaid Cymru has been pressing for a full inquiry into the handling of the pandemic in Wales - not just a UK inquiry."
A Welsh Conservatives spokesman said: "As well as the efforts of the Welsh government, the UK government shifted heaven and earth to get 32 billion items of PPE into the country ensuring we avoided a catastrophic shortage.
"There will be lessons for all governments when it comes to the pandemic - including preparation and procurement - and that's why it's important a Wales-specific Covid-19 inquiry is launched as soon as possible."
A spokesperson for the Welsh Liberal Democrats said: "Hopefully none of us will ever live through the horrors of a global pandemic again. However, we should always prepare for the worst and lessons will have to been learnt.
"Any future inquiry needs to look at how prepared Wales was for this pandemic and needs to establish just how close we came to running out of critical safety equipment in April 2020."
A Welsh Labour spokesperson said: "We're pleased the Wales Audit Office has recognised the hard work our NHS in Wales has undertaken to find and agree contracts to secure a stable supply of PPE to front-line health and social care workers in very difficult circumstances.
"This report recognises the open and transparent way in which PPE has been secured in Wales, which is in stark contrast with the approach the Conservatives have taken in England."