Llanelli AIM Altitude factory to close with 99 jobs lost

image captionAIM Altitude is one of the leading suppliers of cabin interiors for airlines such as Boeing and Airbus

A factory in south Wales which makes airline cabin interiors is to close with the loss of almost 100 jobs.

AIM Altitude cited the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the aviation industry as a reason for closing its plant in Dafen, near Llanelli.

The Bournemouth-based firm is one of the leading suppliers of cabin interiors for airlines such as Boeing and Airbus.

The factory, which employs 99 people, will close at the end of May.

image copyrightAim Altitude
image captionThe company makes passenger aircraft cabin interiors

In a previous statement, the company said it had taken other measures, including making use of the UK government furlough scheme, reducing overhead costs and receiving support from shareholders.

But on Tuesday it announced it had consolidated its manufacturing facilities and would close the Dafen plant.

