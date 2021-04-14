Llangollen bollards replaced after multiple falls
- Published
Rubber kerbs and bollards put in place to try to help social distancing in a town centre have been scrapped after people fell over them.
The measures were brought in for Llangollen, Denbighshire, last year and the council initially said it had "no issues of concern" regarding them.
However, residents signed a petition to remove them after several of the falls were caught on CCTV in Castle Street.
New planters (3ft) and white lines to extend the pavement will replace them.
The work to replace them with planters is due to start next week.
Town councillor Stuart Davies, who organised the petition, said at least four falls had been caught on camera, with another woman seen falling in front of a moving car which just stopped in time.
"The cases of people tripping and falling, causing in some cases severe injuries, is now well documented," he said.
"CCTV has surfaced showing how bad these falls are."
'Absolute death trap'
Keith Wilson, 52, said he tripped over a bollard outside a chip shop, landing heavily on his knee while on a day out with his wife.
He said the bollard bases were "hardly visible and an absolute death trap".
He added the fall left his knee "swollen and bruised and I can hardly walk".
A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: "Following concerns raised by the public, the decision has been taken to remove the rubber kerbs and accompanying bollards.
"These will be replaced with planters which are approximately 3ft high. The planters will help to maintain sufficient pavement width for social distancing purposes.
"White lines have also been recently painted between the road and area of widened pavement."
However, Sian Glynne-Jones, the owner of Courtyard Books on the street, said the bollards needed to be taken down immediately after so many falls - including a man who she said broke his nose and an elderly woman who needed to be taken to hospital.
"We cannot wait for them to be replaced in several weeks' time," she said.
She said there was danger on both sides - with people either falling into the busy road or into the old shop widows, which she said could result in someone getting "seriously hurt".
'Someone could die'
On one occasion she said a man was stopped falling into a chip shop window by a bicycle which was "completely ruined" as a result.
She said: "So far people have been lucky and there have been no deaths of people being hit by traffic, but any one of these elderly people could die as a result of these falls from complications."
She said she was particularly worried about elderly people especially as streets got busier now restrictions on shops had lifted, adding more delivery vans would be also parked on the street.
"It makes me so angry that they are not taking it seriously enough," she said.