Neath: Three police officers among injured at disturbance
- Published
Three people have been arrested following a disturbance that left eight people - including three police officers - injured.
Police were called to Windsor Road, Neath, shortly after 18:30 GMT on Monday following reports of an assault.
They said three suspects acted violently resisting arrest, resulting in a Taser being used.
It comes as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in the area.
A 22-year-old man from Briton Ferry was arrested on suspicion of four counts of assault and three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, while a 37-year-old woman from Port Talbot and 20-year-old man from Briton Ferry were arrested on suspicion of assault.
All three remain in custody.
Three officers sustained minor injuries during the incident and five other people were injured during the initial incident and arrest - none required hospital treatment, South Wales Police said.
The force asked anyone with information to come forward.
'Operation Lileum'
South Wales Police launched 'Operation Lileum' two weeks ago in response to concerns about increasing levels of anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Neath town centre.
Police said patrols were increased in the area and appeals were made to the public "to work with us to help inform and target those patrols".
As a result, the following action has been taken since March 27:
- 21 people made subject of ASB referrals
- 26 people given Section 35 'direction to leave' notices
- 11 arrested for offences including drunk and disorderly, public order and assault
- Three repeat ASB offenders served with community protection warnings, with another two pending
- Number of individuals searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act
- Alcohol seized
- A number of fines issued for breaches of Covid legislation.
Acting Insp Mark Watkins said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank the public for the increased reporting we asked for, which has enabled us to direct resources to the right areas to intervene at the earliest opportunity and take positive action.
"I hope this helps to reassure our communities that we do listen to, and act upon, their concerns.
"We will continue to work with partner agencies to make Neath town centre a safer and more vibrant place to work and visit, taking civil or criminal action against those individuals who are intent on engaging in anti-social behaviour and criminality and blighting the town for others."