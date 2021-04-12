Two seriously injured in Barry three-car crash
Two people have been seriously injured following a three-car crash which shut a Vale of Glamorgan road, police said.
The collision on Port Road West, in Rhoose, Barry, happened at about 09:15 BST on Monday.
South Wales Police said the drivers of a black Audi A3 and a grey Ford Focus were taken to the University Hospital of Wales with serious injuries.
A red Vauxhall Astra was also involved. The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had taken three people to hospital in all.
The road was closed for several hours.