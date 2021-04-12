BBC News

Two seriously injured in Barry three-car crash

Published

Two people have been seriously injured following a three-car crash which shut a Vale of Glamorgan road, police said.

The collision on Port Road West, in Rhoose, Barry, happened at about 09:15 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said the drivers of a black Audi A3 and a grey Ford Focus were taken to the University Hospital of Wales with serious injuries.

A red Vauxhall Astra was also involved. The Welsh Ambulance Service said it had taken three people to hospital in all.

The road was closed for several hours.

