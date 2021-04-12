Q&A: What are the new Covid travel rules in Wales? Published 43 minutes ago

image copyright Traffic Wales image caption And we are open...the motorway is free to all to travel across the bridge in and out of Wales

Wales has taken another step out of lockdown, with travel restrictions further relaxed and non-essential retail re-opening.

But what does this mean for our ability to move around the country?

Can I travel from Wales to England?

Yes. The border has reopened between the two countries and people are allowed to travel in both directions.

The stay-local rule within Wales was lifted on 27 March, coinciding with the start of the Welsh school holidays to allow people to take holidays after self-contained accommodation reopened on the same day.

Holiday operators are now hoping tourism into Wales will bring a much-needed economic boost to the sector.

Andrew Campbell, chair of Wales Tourism Alliance, told BBC Radio Wales the border reopening was "really good news".

"It represents another step on the road to recovery for our beleaguered tourism industry. We do have a huge dependency upon the markets in England, and as much as it's nice to have the country to yourself we have to consider businesses and jobs," he said.

"It's a slow start. The information we're getting from our businesses is that May is the pickup, it's going to be a very very busy summer I think."

Can I travel to the other parts of the UK?

image copyright Getty Images image caption There will be no non-essential trips across the Scottish border just yet

This is where the advice can become more confusing. You are allowed to leave Wales to travel to "other parts of the UK and the Common Travel Area" (which covers the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands).

However, currently only essential travel is allowed into Scotland and this is not due to lift until 26 April at the earliest. So, unless you have a reason covered by essential travel, such as work, education or health care for example, you cannot go there.

Northern Ireland has just relaxed its "stay-home" message, changing to a "stay-local" guidance but, like Scotland, it is only permitting essential travel into and out of the region.

Are the roads getting busier?

With the resumption of in-person schooling for all pupils and the re-opening of shops, more cars are being seen around towns and cities.

Traffic Wales warned drivers earlier there were higher levels of traffic on the roads and advised people to allow more time for journeys.

What about train and bus services?

Transport for Wales, which runs rail services, said that since 27 March its service levels had increased to 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

Passenger numbers are running at about 20-30% of pre-pandemic figures, although they are higher now compared to the periods of national lockdown, when they fell to 5-15%.

image copyright TfW image caption A "capacity checker" service is available online to help find quieter trains

A spokesman said a "capacity checker" service was available on the company's website to help people check the amount of space available on particular services before travelling, to help with social distancing.

An increased security presence is also in place to ensure customers follow Covid rules. Measures also include increased cleaning focusing on high-impact areas, mobile plastic barriers and face-covering rules.

A number of bus firms, including Arriva and First Cymru, have advised customers they would be making changes to services and timetables from 12 April as lockdown eased.

Stagecoach, which operates across south Wales, said it had reverted to pre-lockdown timetables from 28 March.

Cardiff Bus said its service levels had been back to 80% of pre-pandemic levels for a few weeks to reflect lockdown changes, adding: "Today has been our busiest Monday for a number weeks as non-essential retail has reopened and school has resumed.