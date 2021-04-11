Aamir Siddiqi murder: New Mohammed Ali Ege photos released
Police have released new images of the fugitive wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Aamir Siddiqi was hacked to death at his home in Cardiff 11 years ago after his killers went to the wrong house.
Mohammed Ali Ege, 42, was arrested in India in 2011 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder but escaped custody before he could be extradited.
South Wales Police said the pictures of Mr Ege, from Cardiff, were taken while he was in custody in 2013.
The appeal comes 11 years to the day since Aamir was murdered in front of his parents as he waited for his Quran teacher at his home in Roath.
Jason Richards and Ben Hope were jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 2013.
South Wales Police previously said Mr Ege was "Wales' most wanted man".
Richards and Hope had been paid £1,000 by a businessman, angry over a collapsed property deal, to kill a father-of-four who lived in a neighbouring street.
The judge in their trial described Aamir as a "bright, gentle and courteous boy who was much loved by his family".
Mr Ege was arrested in India in 2011 but in 2017, he escaped while in a New Delhi railway station toilet as police officers prepared to extradite him back to the UK.
Four years on from his escape, Mr Ege's whereabouts remain unknown.
Detectives leading the hunt have released new images in the hope it will lead to any recent sightings being reported to police.
South Wales Police said: "We continue to work with the National Crime Agency and international law enforcement agencies to trace Mr Ege and return him to the UK."
Aamir's family continue to be updated and supported by specially-trained officers, the force added.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or report it via the police website.