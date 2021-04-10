Prince Philip: Cardiff gun salute marks Duke of Edinburgh's death
- Published
A gun salute has been held in Cardiff as part of UK-wide events to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.
From 12:00 BST, 41 rounds were fired - one per minute - in cities including London, Edinburgh, and Belfast, as well as Gibraltar.
The tribute at Cardiff Castle was carried out by reservists from the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery.
Royal Navy ships at sea also took part in the salutes in honour of Prince Philip, who died on Friday, aged 99.
The prince served as a naval officer during World War Two and held the office of Lord High Admiral.
Prior to the gun salutes, people were encouraged to observe them from home.
Similar salutes were fired to mark the death of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.
There are historical records of salutes taking place as early as the 14th Century, when guns and ammunition began to be adopted more widely.
First Minister Mark Drakeford attended the salute in Cardiff, along with other dignitaries including High Sheriff Peter Dewey, Lord Mayor Rod McKerlich and Lord-Lieutenant Morfudd Meredith.
The 104 Regiment Royal Artillery is Wales' only saluting regiment.
Reservists used four 105mm light guns, although they use three for a traditional 21 gun salute.
Six gun salutes are usually held annually for events including the Queen's birthday.
And not all take place in Cardiff Castle, although it is the official saluting station for Wales.
At the scene - BBC Wales reporter Nicky Smith
The sun is glinting on the four green guns being fired here at Cardiff Castle.
Between each fire, there is absolute silence. Only seagulls can be heard in the distance and you can smell the smoke in the air.
Twenty-five reservists from the 104 Regiment Royal Artillery are involved in preparing and firing the guns.
An "incredible honour", one told me, while another said it was a "moment in history".
There are no crowds but, at a safe distance, several dignitaries are watching, including Wales' first minister and the head of the Army in Wales, Brig Andrew Dawes.
This is a day few will forget as they pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Duke of Edinburgh was also a patron of the Royal Welsh Yacht Club, which used a starter gun to take part in the salute, firing 41 times in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.
"We are doing this in recognition of the duke's service to the country," said a spokesman.
Flags will continue to fly at half mast on public buildings around Wales and the rest of the UK until the day after the duke's funeral.
The Welsh Parliament will be recalled on Monday for Members of the Senedd to pay their respects.
Tributes to the duke continued on Saturday.
The Archbishop of Wales, the Most Reverend John Davies, said he was a man who had shown "huge vision and courage".
"What we all need to try and do, whatever our role in life and in the world might be, we really all are called to try and leave the world a place that's a bit better than when we came into it.
"We can say of the Duke of Edinburgh that he certainly did that, in spades, frankly."
Ken Tucker, a secretary of the former Welsh Football League for 32 years, said Prince Philip had been its patron for more than 60 years.
"You got the impression that he was interested in everything to do with sport, and for young people tremendously," he said.
"He was a royal but, at the same time, could float among the common people if you like and be one of them," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.