Prince Philip: Wales reacts to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh
- Published
People across Wales have been paying tribute to Prince Philip who has died, aged 99.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said the Duke of Edinburgh "served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit".
The main political parties in Wales said they would suspend campaigning for the 6 May Senedd election.
Flags at many civic buildings are being flown at half-mast and books of condolence have been opened online.
Speaking on behalf of the Church in Wales, the Archbishop of Wales John Davies said the duke had been the Queen's rock and had lived a life rooted in service and duty both to her and others.
He added: "For his gifts and talents, for the benefits that his life brought to the lives of others, for his sense of duty and calling, and for his many evident and admirable qualities and attributes, we should give thanks and pray that he might be at peace, free from human frailty, and in new life with Christ."
The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust said it was "deeply saddened" and sent its "deepest condolences".
Welsh Rugby Union said: "The legacy of his public service is a lasting one, not least through his Duke of Edinburgh programme."
Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre said: "Over the years, the Royal Family have been great supporters of theatre and the arts, and the duke attended Wales Millennium Centre with HRH Queen Elizabeth on many occasions, including the opening of the building in 2004. We remember these special visits and moments with thanks."
Condolences were also sent by South Wales Police, Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales Air Ambulance.
Welsh male voice choir Only Men Aloud said it was saddened at the news and "honoured to have met him and performed for him on numerous occasions".
Vale of Glamorgan children's' hospice Tŷ Hafan extended its deepest condolences to the Queen and its patron Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.
'Devoted and diligent'
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd Andrew RT Davies said campaigning had been paused with immediate effect.
He added: "This is a very sad day for the United Kingdom.
"Dutiful, devoted, and diligent, his like will never be seen again."
Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds said the duke "gave a lifetime of duty and service not only to the Queen but to our country.
"He dedicated his life to many worthy causes and for that the nation should be forever thankful."
'Decades of public service'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said: "Many young people in Wales will have benefited from the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme, a reflection of many decades of his public service."
He also said as a mark of respect his party was suspending campaigning.
He offered sincere condolences to the Queen and his children, adding: "He will be missed by the many organisations that he supported as patron or president over many decades of service."
Welsh Labour said it was "deeply saddened to hear of the death of Prince Philip" and it would suspend campaigning out of respect.