Lola James: Inquest opened into death of Pembrokeshire two-year-old
An inquest into the death of a two-year-old girl who died after being treated for head injuries has been opened and adjourned.
Lola James died in hospital on 21 July, four days after police were called to an address in Haverfordwest.
Two people arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect remain on police bail pending further enquiries.
Pembrokeshire coroner Paul Bennett adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of the police inquiry.
The hearing, which was held at County Hall, Haverfordwest, on Thursday, heard Dyfed-Powys Police officers responded following an incident at Lola's home on Princess Way in the town on 17 July.
Lola's father Dan Thomas has previously paid tribute to his daughter, describing her "sparkly eyes and beautiful smile".
"All the things she never had chance to learn, see or say, and all the things I will never have chance to teach her - to write her name, ride a bike or drive a car," he had said.