National Museum Cardiff fire: Multiple crews at the scene
Fire crews are at the scene of a blaze at the National Museum Cardiff.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the building in the Cathays area of the city just after midday.
It said multiple crews were in attendance at the ongoing incident.
The museum and art gallery was established by royal charter in 1907 and has collections of archaeology, botany, fine and applied art, geology and zoology.
