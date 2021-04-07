Merthyr Tydfil ski-slope plan could be Olympic athlete hub
Olympians could one day be training on a Merthyr Tydfil ski slope, if plans do not get the cold shoulder by officials.
The "game-changing" snow centre and holiday resort at Rhydycar West has been endorsed by GB Snowsport and Snowsport Cymru Wales.
They want it to be an Olympic and elite athlete training hub and the UK's centre of excellence for snow sports.
The development will include the UK's longest ski slope, a tropical indoor water park and luxury hotels.
There will also be guest lodges, an adventure centre and a "glamping" site.
A planning application is to be submitted this summer, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The 575-acre site is owned by Marvel Limited and GB Snowsport head coach Pat Sharples has been involved with planning discussions.
He said: "The proposals, that include a 400m indoor snow-training hill, suitable for international-standard events to be delivered across the different disciplines of snow sport, will be game changing for the development of our Olympic and para skiers and snowboarders."
Lyn Williams, who is part of the team behind the project, said possibilities were being recognised as talks continued.
He said Rhydycar West would provide an "all year around" facility.
The plans are in the final stages, with an expected launch imminent and a public consultation set to take place in May.