Covid in Wales: University graduations postponed again
By Will Fyfe
BBC News
- Published
University students in Wales are unlikely to have summer graduation ceremonies for a second year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Aberystwyth is the latest university to postpone its ceremonies because of uncertainty about when large-scale events can go ahead.
The National Union of Students in Wales said it was "upsetting for students".
But a spokesperson for Universities Wales said the decision had "not been taken lightly" by universities.
No graduation ceremonies were able to take place in Wales last year and many universities had also hoped to hold delayed ceremonies for 2020 students this summer.
Last month Cardiff University and Cardiff Metropolitan University said they hoped their ceremonies could be moved to next year, while Swansea University said it would look to reschedule when "safe and appropriate".
Bangor University's website still advertises ceremonies in July, but it is understood it will review the decision.
Wrexham Glyndŵr University said no decision had been made yet on its ceremonies, which are held during the winter.
The latest announcements mean tens of thousands of students will have to wait until at least 2022 before they can put on their caps and gowns.
University 'did the right thing'
Giulia Bellan, 24, said she now faced graduating almost three years after finishing her degree at Cardiff University.
"I was an MA student in Journalism for the year 2018-19 and for master's students the graduation is already in the summer of the next year," she said.
"With this situation I will be celebrating my graduation in 2022."
Giulia said she was disappointed but understood the university's decision.
"The university definitely did the right thing, in order to allow everyone and their families to participate in safety, but it's been so long now."
'Not thinking with students at the forefront'
However Katie Parker, 21, who is a final year undergraduate of History and Philosophy at Cardiff University, said she thought universities should have considered more options.
"It just feels like the universities haven't been thinking with students at the forefront," she said.
"Graduation is important to students because it gives them an endpoint where they can celebrate the hard work they've put in over their time.
"It's a time when you feel like your time at university is officially recognised.
"I would have thought that ceremonies with smaller groups of students, potentially socially distanced, or with no audience could have been something they could have seriously looked into."
Postponing the ceremonies does not effect students' ability to graduate from their course.
NUS Wales President Becky Ricketts said she was "disappointed" for students.
"Graduation represents the end of the student journey, so to not have the opportunity to celebrate is upsetting for students across Wales," said Ms Ricketts.
"This has been a uniquely difficult year for students, so it's vitally important that universities guarantee that students who have missed out on graduation are given the opportunity to celebrate their outstanding achievements in person when it's deemed safe to do so."
A spokesperson for Universities Wales said: "The decisions taken by institutions about this year's graduation ceremonies are incredibly difficult ones, and are not being taken lightly.
"The safety and wellbeing of students and staff is the top priority for universities in Wales and - as they have done so throughout the pandemic - any decisions taken will reflect current restrictions, and public health and government advice.
"Welsh universities are determined to celebrate the achievements of graduating students who have completed their degrees amidst the challenge of a global pandemic.
"Institutions will be doing all they can to help graduates to mark and celebrate this important occasion including holding online virtual celebration events."