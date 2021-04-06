Nicola Faith: Search team find 'sunken vessel of interest'
A team searching for a fishing boat that went missing with three men on board has found a "sunken vessel of significant interest".
Ross Ballantine, 39, Alan Minard, 20, and skipper Carl McGrath, 34, had been on the Nicola Faith which failed to return to Conwy's port in January,
The bodies of all three were found last month.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said a vessel had been located in the Colwyn Bay area.
It said the Chief Inspector of Marine Accidents has issued a notice of direction to prohibit access around the wreck, requiring that it be left undisturbed pending further investigation.
It prohibits anchoring, fishing by nets, trawls or lines or any diving within a 200 metres radius of the wreck.