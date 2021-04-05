Wrexham: Appeal after 'large brick' thrown at police vehicles
- Published
Police are appealing for dashcam footage after they said a large brick was thrown at two of their vehicles.
North Wales Police said it was "mindlessly thrown" while officers were on duty near Wrexham on Monday.
The force said: "The damage may not look severe but if this was a passenger window or windscreen it could have been a different story."
Officers have appealed for footage from anyone driving along Ruthin Road, Wrexham, near the A483.
