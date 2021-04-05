Moel Famau: Cardiac arrest prompts defibrillator on beauty spot
A defibrillator has been set up at a north Wales beauty spot following a cardiac arrest in the area.
The device, which can be used by the public, is on Moel Famau on the Flintshire-Denbighshire border.
North East Wales Search and Rescue (NEWSAR) estimates "thousands" now climb the hill each week.
North Wales NHS charity Awyr Las said there was greater need for public safety support in rural places, with more going for walks during Covid.
Tomos Hughes from the Welsh Ambulance Service said it was expected more people will come to Moel Famau following the easing of lockdown rules.
"We've had a few incidents up here where people have had heart attacks and an incident of a cardiac arrest, so this will hopefully save a life.
"If you don't do anything the chance of survival will decrease every minute by 10%. Performing CPR and using a defibrillator before the ambulance arrives doubles the chance of survival," he said.
The defibrillator has been installed on the hill between the Penbarras car park and the Jubilee Tower.
NEWSAR team leader Chris Griffiths said that the device would "definitely help to save lives".
"Having a defibrillator on site ready to go will support our rescue teams' efforts during critical incidents," he added.
The device was set up by charity Keep the Beats, in partnership with the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Natural Beauty, through an Awyr Las grant made up of public donations.