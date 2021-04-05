Snow and wintry showers weather warning for Wales
- Published
Forecasters are warning of snow and icy conditions in Wales.
A warning is in place between 22:00 BST on Monday and 10:00 on Tuesday.
The Met Office said wintry showers could lead to travel disruption and some places could see up to 4cm (1.5in) of snow, mainly inland and on hills.
It said longer journey times were likely on roads and railways, and there may be patches of ice on cycle paths and roads. Forecasters also warned of injuries from falls on icy surfaces.
The warning covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and Powys.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.