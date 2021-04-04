Ash dieback: 8,600 trees to be felled by Newport City Council
- Published
A total of 8,600 trees affected by ash dieback disease will have to be felled in Newport.
The city council branded it a "devastating airborne disease" and said it would plant two trees for every one cut down on its land.
Hundreds have already been felled in woodland off Caerleon Road.
"Priority for removal is based on the stage of the disease and the risk," said a spokeswoman.
The work could cost Newport City Council an estimated £8.3m, according to details released to the Local Democracy Reporting Service following its request under the Freedom of Information Act.
Ash dieback, triggered by a fungus, is originally from eastern Asia and arrived in the UK in 2012.
It has spread to all parts of Britain and affected hundreds of thousands of ash trees.
The National Trust said 2020 was the worst year for ash dieback on its estates.