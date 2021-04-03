Covid: Clean-up after crowds party in Cardiff Bay despite restrictions
- Published
Clean up work is under way after huge crowds gathered in Cardiff Bay on Friday, despite coronavirus restrictions still being in place.
Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said people who took part should be "deeply ashamed of themselves".
It follows similar scenes outside the Senedd earlier in the week, when three police officers were injured and litter was dumped on the waterfront.
Covid rules state six people from two different households can meet outdoors.
On Friday evening, Mr Thomas said police had taken over from council marshals, who had been patrolling the site in the day, after the situation "escalated".
He said he anticipated a "bombsite" due to the size of the crowds even though extra bins had been put out.
"Rubbish is just being dumped," he said.
"The clear-up will mean an unnecessary cost to the council and so the taxpayer."
BBC Wales has attempted to contact South Wales Police for comment. It is not known if any arrests have been made.
At the scene: BBC Wales reporter Haf Edwards
Cleaning teams have been here since early this morning. Around me there are beer bottles, cans, crates, shattered glass, and hundreds of nitrous oxide canisters.
Some people have even left picnic blankets and there's even a coat.
The smell of alcohol is lingering in the air.
A lot of the mess has been cleared up by now but one of the cleaning team supervisors tells me they'll be here until later this morning.