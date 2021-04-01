Newport: Arrest after man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'
A man has been arrested after a 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" in Newport county.
Police are investigating a "serious assault" in Thornbury Park, Ebenezer Drive in Rogerstone on 7 March at around 20:10 GMT.
A man, 44, from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on police bail pending enquiries.
The 27-year-old man from Newport has since been discharged from hospital.
Gwent Police is appealing for information.
