Philippine nurses 'became part of the NHS family' in Wales
By Sarah Easedale
BBC Wales news
- Published
Nurses who were recruited from the Philippines to work in north Wales hospitals due to a nursing shortage have said they have "no regrets" as they mark their 20th year working in the region.
About 100 nurses came in 2001 and took up positions across the three main hospitals.
The recruitment was seen at the time as a temporary measure and the nurses were given two-year contracts - but many stayed and built their lives in Wales.
Joanne Canlas was 27 when she arrived as part of a cohort of 50 to take up a position at Wrexham Maelor hospital.
She said: "We arrived in Heathrow in March time. The weather was freezing cold. I got used to it."
She started working in critical care where she still works as acting sister and it is where her husband, Emerson, also a Filipino, works. They met when living in neighbouring hospital accommodation, and now have two sons aged 15 and 13.
She said: "They go to school, which they [learn] about the Welsh language, they are the ones teaching us.
"Initially I found it difficult to understand the British and Welsh language, and some slang words. But now I can even understand some Welsh words.
"I can say bore da [good morning] when I go on the ward, nos da [good night], diolch [thanks] and croeso [welcome]. People here are very kind and approachable."
Emerson Canlas, 45, said Wrexham was a "home away from home" and although he loves Wales' castles and beaches, he misses the Philippines and it has been hard not to be able to travel there during the pandemic.
"It was very difficult me, for our parents especially, because there are five of us - all nurses - in our family."
The couple both expressed how painful the past year has been for them, their colleagues and, especially, their patients.
"It was heart-breaking seeing them missing their loved ones, unable to sit at their bedside. We just had to hold their hands to let them feel they are not alone," Ms Canlas said.
"It was so painful to see friends and colleagues as a patient due to Covid - we managed to pull through."
Arniel Hernando, 50, arrived with the first group and started at Ysbyty Gwynedd as a critical care nurse.
He still works at the Bangor hospital as the lead surgical advanced nurse practitioner. His wife, also a nurse, took up a position in America, but he said for Filipinos, "working abroad is the only way you can provide a good life for your family".
He said: "We are doing it for a purpose, we are doing it for our family. Nursing in the Philippines is not a very good income-generated job. I worked there a few years and would probably say the highest salary I got was £150 a month."
His children are both nurses and his 21-year-old son is due to join him in Gwynedd to take up a role at the hospital, once Covid travel restrictions allow.
Filipino nurses were also recruited to Cardiff, Swansea and Pembrokeshire before the cohort came to north Wales in 2001.
Director of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales, Helen Whyley, said they were "crucial" to help the NHS in Wales address a shortage of nurses.
"We were experiencing a significant number of nursing vacancies, unfortunately we are experiencing something very similar now.
"They very quickly became part of the nursing family... the NHS is founded on a multicultural work force. People from the Philippines fitted in very neatly and nicely. We are very grateful that they decided to stay."
Ms Canlas said she never regretted filling out her application to come to Wales and is very grateful to her team and the NHS.
"There's ups and downs over the years, nevertheless I am so glad that I did it, not only for myself but for my family back home. Also, I brought my own family up here."
The same is true for Mr Hernando.
He said: "I went to London five years ago. I just wanted to try. But then I missed home, because this is probably my home, second home. I am happy to come back."