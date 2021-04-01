Covid 'gate-crashes' Swansea parties leading to cases spike
- Published
Partying indoors and people popping in and out of each other's homes have led to a spike in Covid cases in Swansea.
More than 50 cases in the Clase area have been linked to mixing indoors.
At least a quarter out of 185 cases in the city have been linked to the area.
"To be crystal clear, it is against the current rules to invite people into your home for a party, a cuppa, or any social get together," said Dr Keith Reid, public health director at Swansea Health Board.
The Swansea case rate has been rising for three weeks, against the national trend, and stands at 71.7 cases per 100,000.
Although this is still comparatively low, within the city local hot-spots have emerged, with Mynydd-bach, which includes Clase, being one of the highest in Wales in the last couple of weeks.
Current hotspots in Swansea
- Llansamlet - 19 cases over seven days - 270 cases per 100,000
- Ravenhill - 15 cases - 178 per 100,000
- Mynydd-bach - 15 cases - 165 cases per 100,000
- Townhill - 15 cases - 165 cases per 100,000
- Penderry - 13 cases - 134.8 cases per 100,000
Families are being warned to keep to the rules over the Easter holidays, as public health officials warned cases have now spread over the wider city area.
Two large clusters of Covid cases have been identified, affecting three small family clusters and four schools.
The health board said investigations are continuing and more cases may be found.
There are concerns also in neighbouring Neath Port Talbot, where the case rate has crept up to 65.6 cases per 100,000 and there has already been a spike linked to a household gathering in Briton Ferry, with 23 people testing positive for Covid.
Dr Reid said he was extremely disappointed that some people were still not getting the message about distancing and that socialising could spread the virus.
"You might think it's harmless, but it's not," he said. "These incidents in Clase and Briton Ferry just go to show how indoor gatherings can quickly escalate into scores of people catching the virus".
"The virus loves physical close contact, and it circulates much easier indoors because there's no fresh air to blow it away."
"If you invite family and friends over for a party or a coffee in your home, there's a big chance the virus will gate-crash."
He said it was important people hold any catch ups out of doors, in gardens or parks and to stick to social distancing rules.