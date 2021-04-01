Covid: All over-50s offered first jab by Sunday - Welsh government
Wales is set to become the first UK nation to have offered a first Covid-19 jab to over-50s and at-risk adults with long-term health conditions, the Welsh government has said.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said everyone in the top nine priority groups would be offered a first jab by Sunday.
All four UK governments had promised to reach the milestone by mid-April.
He paid tribute to front-line staff for helping to reach the target early.
"This is a truly remarkable effort and is down to the hard work of thousands of people who are working tirelessly on the NHS front line across Wales to make this happen," he said.
"I want to thank each and every one of them.
"And it is because of those efforts that I am able to say today that we will meet our next vaccine milestone early.
"By Sunday we will have offered a vaccine to everyone in the first nine priority groups - that's everyone over 50; all adults with an underlying health condition and a great many unpaid carers.
"By Sunday, a minimum of 75% of those in each priority group will have received a first vaccination."
The news comes as Mr Drakeford announced a series of lockdown easing measures, including plans for pubs, restaurants and hotels to reopen indoors in time for the Spring Bank Holiday at the end of May.
Earlier on Thursday, he told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "The presence of the virus in Wales is the lowest in the United Kingdom, the rate of vaccination in Wales is the highest in the United Kingdom."
The announcement follows concern about a slow-down in vaccine supplies and people not attending appointments.
On Monday the Welsh Government's Chief Pharmacist said second Covid-19 vaccine doses will be prioritised during the expected supply slowdown of the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab with Wales receiving 250,000 fewer Oxford-AstraZeneca jab doses than expected.
But Andrew Evans insisted the shipping delay not affect Wales hitting its targets.
The NHS has also been urging people to attend vaccine appointment after hundreds failed to show up for their jabs.
In the Swansea Bay area almost 500 people did not attend on Monday.
At a mass vaccination centre in Bangor in Gwynedd, almost 200 people failed to show up over a three-day period.
In February it was announced that Wales became the first UK nation to offer a first dose to the top 4 priority groups.
The next target is to offer at least a first jab to every adult by the end of July.