Covid: Wales sunshine prompts illegal gatherings warning
As Wales prepares for a second day of good weather, police forces have issued warnings against illegal gatherings.
On Tuesday as temperatures topped 21C, tourist spots saw an influx of visitors and groups gathered in Cardiff Bay.
With another sunny day expected, South Wales Police Federation (SWPF) has urged people to follow Covid rules.
Six people from two households are now allowed to meet outside, including in private gardens, but mass gathering remain illegal.
With highs of 21C on Tuesday, Wales recorded its warmest March day since the mercury peaked at 22.2C in Porthmadog, Gwynedd recorded, on 24 March 2012.
Steve Treharne, chair of SWPF, told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "People have lost loved ones, people's businesses have been affected and it's really important that people are responsible so we can all get out of this together as safely as we can.
"As the rules are sort of relaxed there will be people who will want to push the boundaries and go beyond those boundaries into the next stage of what they can and can't do".
While most had abided by the regulations "we do get the people who sort of don't believe the rules should impact upon what they can do", Mr Treharne continued.
"I'd just ask people to be a little bit responsible now as we come to the end of the tunnel."
He urged people to following the rules by "not having the illegal gatherings, the mass gatherings, the house parties".
After visitors returned to tourist spots at the weekend, an image of litter left on the the beach at Barry Island, Vale of Glamorgan, was shared on Twitter.
Michael Butterfield, from Llangattock Litter Pickers in Powys, has noticed big changes in recent days.
"We have already seen an increase in the amount of litter since restrictions have started to ease and as people are becoming more mobile," he said.
"For the end of March, we have collected 175 bags of litter, which might not sound like a lot, but actually, it is….
"Since the lockdown, we have been seeing more PPE - facemasks predominantly - but the main litter we see out on the verges are drinks - so cans, bottles, single-use cups."
The highest March temperature in Wales is 23.9C, which was recorded in Prestatyn, Denbighshire and Ceinws, Powys, on 29 March 1965.