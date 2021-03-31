BBC News

Bridgend: Fire crews deal with major incident overnight

Published

Fire crews have been dealing with a major incident in Bridgend overnight.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a commercial property with accommodation upstairs in Nolton Street in the town centre at 21:15 BST Tuesday.

Four fire engines were sent and a heavy police presence was reported at the scene.

The incident was still ongoing at 23:00.

