BBC News

Cardiff: The Embankment planned for Butetown

Published
image copyrightVastint UK
image captionThe plans include homes, a riverside park, offices and leisure, hospitality and retail space

Up to 2,500 new homes could be built in a "thriving new district" planned for Cardiff.

An outline planning application for industrial land off Dumballs Road in Butetown has been submitted.

Vastint UK's plans for the 40-acre site include 54,000 sq m of business space as well as leisure and hospitality space and shops.

The Embankment development would include a pathway between the city to the bay and access to the riverside.

A new cycle and footbridge across the River Taff would connect Grangetown and Butetown, and a new riverside park and water taxi stop would be created.

image copyrightVastint UK
image captionThe plans include a new water taxi stop

The council agreed to sell 8.5 acres of land to the real estate company in September so the proposal could start.

Its UK managing director Andrew Cobden said: "We have worked closely with Cardiff Council, planners Turley, architects 3D Reid, landscape designer Planit-IE and Stantec over the past two years to create a vision that we hope will transform this underused area of Cardiff into a thriving new district for the city and its residents."

image copyrightGeograph/Gareth James
image captionThe industrial area is west of Dumballs Road in Butetown

Plans were first revealed to the public in January, when local residents and stakeholders were asked to share their views.

The company's other developments include Aire Park in Leeds and Sugar House Island in London.

Related Topics

More on this story