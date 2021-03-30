Covid: Wales fall for ninth week in a row in Wales
- Published
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 has fallen for the ninth week in a row in Wales.
There were 49 deaths involving the virus, accounting for 7.9% of all deaths, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This is 19 fewer in the week up to 19 March than registered in the previous week and the lowest weekly total since 16 October.
Deaths from all causes were below average for the third successive week.
The ONS figures show there were 10 deaths in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, nine in Powys - including five in care homes - and nine in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area.
There were no deaths involving Covid registered in Blaenau Gwent, Torfaen, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.
What about 'excess deaths'?
So-called excess deaths, which compare all registered deaths with previous years, are now below the five-year average for the third successive week.
Looking at the number of deaths we would normally expect to see in a typical year is seen as a reliable measure of the impact of the pandemic.
The number of deaths in Wales fell to 621 in the week ending 19 March. This was 106 deaths (14.6%) fewer than the five-year, non-pandemic average.
This is the largest weekly difference across nations and regions in England and Wales.
When looking across the course of the pandemic so far, there have been 40,075 from all causes, 7,764 mentioning Covid-19 on the death certificate. This was 6,017 deaths above the five-year average.
When deaths occurring up to 19 March but counting later registrations are included, the total number of deaths involving Covid rises to 7,779.
The second wave peak occurred on 11 January, when there were 83 deaths.