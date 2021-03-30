Wales warm weather boosts visitor hopes after lockdown
As temperatures soar towards 20C and above, tourist spots around Wales are preparing for an influx of visitors following the easing of lockdown.
Welsh residents are now free to travel anywhere within Wales, and self-contained holiday lets have reopened.
Businesses eager to welcome customers back are nevertheless keen to remind visitors to follow coronavirus rules.
One tourism chief said there was "some apprehension" but most people were being sensible.
Emma Thornton, chief executive of Visit Pembrokeshire, told BBC Radio Wales: "The lifting of restrictions has been managed in a very measured way, which I think everybody supports.
"I think they're really chomping at the bit, excited but equally mindful that we need to continue to be really sensible.
"We're really encouraging our visitors to prepare in advance of their visit, avoid busy areas, protect themselves and local communities and really preserve what makes Pembrokeshire so special."
She added businesses had had "a very bruising 18 months" and were "desperately looking forward" to welcoming visitors back.
Cold water shock
With the sun shining brightly, many people may be heading to the beach for the first time in months.
However, the RNLI is warning visitors to remember the warmth does not translate to sea temperatures yet which it said were at their lowest point in the year.
It tweeted: "Please #RespectTheWater and remember to not panic but #FloatToLive if you experience cold water shock."
With a mini heatwave forecast for many this week and into the Easter weekend, a reminder that beach lifeguards can't be everywhere and that sea temperatures are at their lowest. Please #RespectTheWater and remember to not panic but #FloatToLive if you experience cold water shock. pic.twitter.com/pj2eJYJjY5— RNLI (@RNLI) March 30, 2021
Visitors have been making the most of the sunny weather to head for the beach at Rhyl.
Though not extremely busy, by lunchtime there were plenty of families enjoying the sunshine and having ice creams on the prom.
Most had arrived from outside Rhyl, from Holywell or Wrexham, and said they were glad to have the chance to get out and see family members outdoors for the first time in months.
Jess Hope-Jones, who runs an ice cream parlour in Hay-on-Wye, Powys, said: "I feel like we're quite well-practised at opening and closing now as it's happened a lot over the last year.
"We're fairly well set up for takeaway and well-practised with all of our measures so we feel safe and secure and I think everyone's happy to be back welcoming our customers again.
"Saturday was lovely, really great vibe in Hay, lots of people around.
"Sunday was a bit quieter so I think that it's not the full-on Easter holidays that we might expect where we have lots of people staying.
"I think it was lots of day-trippers or people who've not come too far, but that will probably change… when England comes on holiday, hopefully by the 12th people might be able to cross the border and come in."
Over in Carmarthenshire, the car park next to Laugharne's castle was full.
Meanwhile in Cardiff, Regina Ritsch said she was hoping Pettigrews Tea Rooms, which she manages in Bute Park, would be seeing a busy day in the sunny weather.
"It's been lovely," she said.
"We've had lots of families out, lots of walkers, lots of dog walkers, especially with the weather being nice.
She said people had been "really good" at distancing and wearing masks.
"People have been sticking to the restrictions and just being really aware of everything and really good at keeping their social distance from other people as well," she added.