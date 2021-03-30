Swansea: Hundreds fail to attend Covid vaccine appointments
- Published
People are being urged to attend vaccine appointments after hundreds failed to show up for their jabs.
In the Swansea Bay area almost 500 people did not attend on Monday.
At a mass vaccination centre in Bangor, in Gwynedd, almost 200 people failed to show up over a three day period.
As of Monday, 1,413,710, had received their first dose of the vaccine in Wales, the equivalent of 44.8% of the Welsh population, according to Public Health Wales.
A further 7,016 people received a second vaccination, taking the total number of people who are now fully vaccinated to 424,016, which is 13.4% of the population.
However, officials have stressed vaccines were safe amid concerns about blood clots, and urged people to turn up for their appointments if invited, after reports from health boards of rising no-shows.
Celebrities and health professionals have joined a bid to encourage more people from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities to get the vaccine, amid concerns that rumours and disinformation about the jabs were stopping people taking up the offer.
Swansea Bay University Health Board issued a warning on social media after more than a quarter of people booked in for the jab at a mass vaccination centre failed to turn up on Monday.
The health board, which serves Neath Port Talbot and Swansea areas, said out of 1,750 appointments, 492 did not attend, the equivalent of 28%.
In a statement the board said: "The vaccination is safe, effective and one of the ways we will overcome this pandemic.
"We urge everyone invited to attend their appointment."
At one vaccination centre in Bangor staff reported over 100 patients failed to attend their slot over the weekend, with a further 90 not turning up on Monday.
In a post on social media, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said the no shows at Ysbyty Enfys meant many vaccination slots were wasted, and others had to be filled at short notice to ensure no doses were wasted.
In a statement the board said no-shows put a lot of pressure on GP surgeries and the health board, and the vaccination programme needed to be completed as "swiftly as possible".
The Hywel Dda University Health Board also said the number of "do not attend" (DNA) incidents had increased in recent weeks.
Ros Jervis, director of public health at the board, said: "As we move through the priority groups, DNA rates have increased a little and vary significantly between mass vaccination centres.
"To ensure that no vaccine is ever wasted we currently operate a reserve list for care home, health and social care staff in priority groups 1 and 2 who, for any reason, missed their initial opportunities for vaccination (including new staff).