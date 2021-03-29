Man in court over Dafydd Thomas's murder in Minffordd
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 65-year-old man in a Gwynedd village.
Tony Thomas, 44, of Penrhyn Isaf, Minffordd, near Penrhyndeudraeth, is accused of killing Dafydd Thomas on 25 March.
He appeared at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Monday, where it was indicated he would deny the charge.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire on Tuesday.
He was arrested after police were called to a location on the outskirts of the village, between Porthmadog and Penrhyndeudraeth, on Thursday.
Dafydd Thomas's family said in a statement: "We are trying to come to terms with the loss of a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
"Dafydd's wider family are also devastated by his passing in such tragic circumstances. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his hard work as a local businessman and charity fundraising."
Det Insp Chris Bell said: "I would again like to thank the community for all their support over the last few days.
"We continue to appeal for witnesses as this investigation continues."