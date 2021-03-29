Senedd 2021: Nick Ramsay leaves Tories to stand as independent
Deselected Conservative Nick Ramsay has left the party, saying he will stand as an independent in May's Welsh Parliament election.
Mr Ramsay, who represented the Monmouth constituency for 14 years, said he was unhappy with the party's direction.
Relations between Mr Ramsay and local party officials had broken down and local party members withdrew his candidacy last year.
The Welsh Conservatives have been asked for comment.
In a statement, Mr Ramsay said: "I have today resigned from the Welsh Conservative Party and the Welsh Conservative Group in the Senedd.
"I have been growing increasingly disillusioned with aspects of the direction of the Conservative Party and its movement away from the centre-ground of UK politics."
He added: "I can confirm I will be fighting the forthcoming Senedd election on an independent platform, a platform for real change."
Relations between Monmouth Conservative Association and Mr Ramsay got worse as 2020 wore on. Party members met to deselect him in December.
Mr Ramsay attempted to stop members discussing his deselection in the courts, but only to withdraw his challenge once it reached the courts.
He was hit with £25,000 in legal costs, followed by a further legal challenge to get him to pay the money to the association.
Mr Ramsay paid the first set of costs, but was later told by a court to pay a further £19,000.
In March party members picked Monmouthshire council leader Peter Fox to represent the Conservatives in the election.
Mr Ramsay had the opportunity to take part in the selection meeting, but withdrew on the evening it was taking place.
In the 2016 election, Mr Ramsay had a majority of 5,147 with Labour coming second.
The Monmouth constituency candidates for the 6 May poll include:
Conservative - Peter Fox
Green Party - Ian Chandler
Labour - Catrin Maby
Liberal Democrat - Jo Watkins
Plaid Cymru - Hugh Kocan
