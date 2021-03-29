Senedd 2021: Tories pledge of 65,000 jobs if they win Welsh Parliament
By Teleri Glyn Jones
BBC News
- Published
The Welsh Conservatives will create 65,000 jobs in Wales in the next Senedd term if they win May's Welsh Parliament election, their Senedd leader will say.
In a speech to his party's conference on Monday, Andrew RT Davies will pledge to "rebuild and rebalance" the economy if they win the 6 May ballot.
Mr Davies will also promise to deliver 100,000 new homes in the next 10 years.
He has vowed to "level up" Wales and cut taxes for small businesses by scrapping business rates.
Mr Davies will promise "a sole focus on economic growth above all else, on job creation and business expansion, supported by the right physical and technological infrastructure".
"In the same way that Wales showed that we can step up to the mark to tackle Covid, we need Wales to step up again to deliver the economic kickstart that our children and our country needs," he will add.
Mr Davies will say the Welsh Conservatives would "help the parts of the economy hardest hit by Covid" and help the industry get "back on their feet" by pledging a limit of 5% VAT for tourism businesses until April 2022.
In a bid to see more businesses grow, the party would create a "Jump Start Scheme" which would "pay the employer national insurance contributions for the first two staff that microbusinesses in Wales hire for two years".
The party has already promised to reinstate the Welsh Development Agency if they win the Senedd election.
In addition to merging the Development Bank of Wales and Business Wales in order to recreate the "best aspects of the Welsh Development Agency", Mr Davies will tell the conference that the party "will implement a Covid Bounce Back package, which includes the establishment of a £2.5 billion Rebuild Wales Investment Fund".