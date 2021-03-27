Pendine: Worker injured in 'serious incident' at firing range
- Published
Investigations are under way after a worker was injured in a "serious incident" on a live firing range in Carmarthenshire.
A civilian contractor was injured at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) facility in Pendine on Thursday at about 11:00 GMT.
Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive are carrying out inquiries.
It is understood the casualty was airlifted to hospital.
The defence and technology company QinetiQ, which operates the site on a 25-year contract with the MoD, said it was also carrying out an internal inquiry.
A spokesperson for QinetiQ said the "serious incident" resulted in "injury to a member of QinetiQ personnel".
"We are cooperating fully with the emergency services and a full investigation is under way.
"It is too early to comment further at this stage, but additional information will be made available in due course once all investigations have been completed."
The MoD Pendine range on the Carmarthenshire coast covers 20.5 sq km (5065 acres) and is used for testing, evaluation, and training with firearms and other weapons.
Warnings published by QinetiQ on its website show the facility was carrying out activities with "local gunfire and explosions" on Thursday.
Members of the armed forces use the site, alongside engineers and scientists employed by QinetiQ.
A danger area extends out to sea and for aircraft up to 23,000ft.
It is also the home of Nato's European test centre for small arms ammunition.