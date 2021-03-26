Penylan murder: Two more arrests and new suspect named
- Published
Two men have been arrested in London and police have named another suspect as they continue to investigate the murder of a 23-year-old man in Cardiff.
A man, 25, was arrested on suspicion of murder after Tomasz Waga was found dead in Penylan on 28 January. He has since been released under investigation.
A 35-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remains in custody, South Wales Police said.
The force said detectives are also looking for Gledis Mehalla, 19.
This is in addition to Josif Nushi, 26, and Mihal Dhana, 27, who they previously named as suspects.
Mr Waga's body was discovered at approximately 23:30 GMT on Thursday, 28 January, in Westville Road in the Penylan area of Cardiff.
Police said he was the victim of a sustained assault after travelling to Cardiff from Dagenham earlier in the day.
Two men have already been in court, charged in connection with his death and were remanded in custody awaiting trial.
A 23-year-old from Whitchurch, Cardiff, has been charged with murder, while a 29-year-old is accused of money laundering and drugs offences.
Police say the three suspects had links to a property on Newport Road where a cannabis factory was discovered, fled Cardiff on 29 January and have links to Lushnje in Albania.