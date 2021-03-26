BBC News

Police evacuate Cardiff school due to "ongoing incident"

image captionRadyr Comprehensive School opened its doors for students in years 10 to 13 on the 15 March.

Police have evacuated a school in Cardiff as they are dealing with an "ongoing incident."

Pupils at Radyr comprehensive has been taken out of school " as a precaution", according to South Wales Police.

Children left the school, which can accommodate almost 1,300 pupils, on before lunchtime on Friday.

In a letter to parents, the school's headteacher apologised "for the inconvenience" and will provide "further details" later.

