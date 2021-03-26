Covid: Newport Mother's Day party case cluster identified
A cluster of Covid-19 cases associated with a family event on Mother's Day has been identified in Newport.
The outdoor gathering has been linked to nine positive cases from up to four different households.
A local business, adult and child care arrangements and three school year groups have been affected by the party.
"This is exactly the sort of thing [Incident Management Team] reports reflect on each day," First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
"That is where the TTP system is so useful, that is where that intelligence comes from."
TTP, or Test Trace Protect, is the government's strategy for testing the general public and tracing the spread of coronavirus in Wales.
"Sometimes they can trace an outbreak to a specific birthday or a Mother's Day party," added Mr Drakeford.
'Don't throw away gains'
Dr Eleri Davies, of Public Health Wales, said: "In many areas of Wales, the numbers of cases are falling.
"It is now so important that we don't throw away the substantial gains that we have made, and I would like to send a clear message to everyone that coronavirus hasn't disappeared and there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated."
"In order to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, we must all stick to the rules."
A Welsh Government spokesperson said the cluster of cases were identified by "environmental health teams in Newport".
The government advises that people from another household must not come in to your home except in limited circumstances, such as providing care or support bubbles.