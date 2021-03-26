Llanfair Caereinion farm fire kills 16,000 chickens
A fire has killed 16,000 chickens at a farm in mid Wales.
Fire crews were called to blaze in a huge metal shed near Llanfair Caereinion, a village near Welshpool in Powys, at about 23:30 GMT on Thursday.
The fire, which had engulfed a shed measuring 262ft (80m) by 66ft (20m), was brought under control by 03:30.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said a second shed, also containing about 16,000 chickens, was unaffected by the blaze.
The force said six appliances helped fight the fire and officers added an investigation will begin once the wreckage had cooled down.