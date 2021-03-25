Manchester United player Brandon Williams guilty of not giving driver's details
A Manchester United player has been convicted of failing to give details about the driver of a speeding car.
Left-back Brandon Williams, 20, denied failing to say who was driving the Mercedes, which had been speeding at an average 85mph in a 70mph zone.
But at Mold Magistrates' Court solicitor Nick "Mr Loophole" Freeman successfully argued he should not get points on his licence.
Prosecutor Nicola Williams said he was sent a form to complete by police.
That was because he was the car's registered keeper, she said.
But the court heard his father Paul - who had been given the car as a 50th birthday present - completed the notice and admitted being the driver.
Williams said he had been unaware the police had written to him about the incident on the A55 at Rhuallt Hill, in north Wales, which is controlled by cameras.
He had been staying at Manchester's five-star Lowry Hotel before a home game against Bournemouth about that time.
'Innocent victim'
Williams maintained it was not "reasonably practicable" for him to give the information.
His father, with the best of intentions, Mr Freeman said, had intercepted the notice.
"The defendant is the innocent victim here," Mr Freeman said.
"He's nothing to gain."
But the magistrates said the player's "system" of his dad opening his mail wasn't flawless and found him guilty.
Magistrates' chairman Andrew Stubbs told him there were "significant mitigating circumstances" and they believed Williams had been naïve.
Williams, of Wilmslow in Cheshire, was fined the maximum £1,000 and ordered to pay £720 in costs.