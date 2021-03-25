Man in court charged with murder of girl, 16, in Treorchy
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 16-year-old girl at her family's Chinese takeaway in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Chun Xu is accused of murdering Wenjing Lin as well as attempting to murder a 38-year-old man in the Ynyswen area of Treorchy.
The 31-year-old did not enter a plea when he appeared at Cardiff Crown Court.
The next hearing will be on 20 August and the trial is listed for 1 November.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.