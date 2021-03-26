Covid: Trefor woman reveals lockdown's positive effects
- Published
"During this last week, I've been out every night - I've been to two lectures, a birthday party with old friends, a service in the chapel, a "healthy living" night, a seminar on Welsh poetry - all without taking my slippers off".
Siân Eleri Roberts, from Trefor, has been taking full advantage of the "virtual" benefits the Covid-19 pandemic has provided.
She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis about six years ago and now has limited movement and must use a wheelchair.
Despite that, Siân has been determined to make lockdown a positive experience, taking part in many events she would normally struggle to attend.
"I am included," she says.
"A vast number of people are excluded from day to day activities.
"Because of old age, long-term illness, disabilities, mental health issues, caring responsibilities not to mention shyness and work.
"But during lockdown, churches and so many activities have had to turn to virtual events - and this has meant that all of us, who have internet access, are suddenly included, and we are able to participate and enjoy."
She says that during the last people with disabilities have had "no worries" about the likes of access ramps, using public transport, or getting to a toilet.
"I, as a person with disabilities, can enjoy all sorts of events like everyone else and enjoy them wherever they are held," she continued.
"But my worry is, what will happen when all the lockdown rules come to an end, and we go back to "normal", back to church services in a building and events in community halls.
"Will people with disabilities be forgotten again and excluded again?
"The challenge is to include all who wish to take part, whoever they may be, and I hope that the lessons we have learnt during the pandemic will last.
"We cannot return to how things were."
'Churches must adapt'
For Beti Wyn James, moderator elect of Undeb yr Annibynwyr (Congregational Union), the pandemic and web-based services have also been positive for her congregation.
"It is difficult to fathom but my congregation has increased to around 700 people, sometimes over a thousand whereas the usual Sunday congregation would be around 90," she tells Cymru Fyw.
"The pandemic has forced us to use new means of communication - but of course we miss the face to face meetings, yet we cannot simply return to our old ways either. Churches must adapt."
"We will need to retain our new digital congregation - so what is likely to happen is that we will transmit our chapel service to our digital congregation. We have already installed a wi-fi system in the chapel."
"Some people who are new to our digital congregation have said that they want to join us in the chapel, but some will not be able to do so, and we do not want to forget them.
"I should add, the pandemic has also taught so many of us to use new skills and we must continue to do so."
Environmentalists have also seen the benefits of lockdowns.
"We have seen benefits from lockdown," according to Sara Jones, from Sustrans Cymru.
"We do not have data yet, but we do know that people have started to enjoy walking and finding local footpaths, more people have started cycling and of course the roads are quieter.
"Of course, it has been a harrowing experience for so many people - but we cannot ignore the benefits of the lockdown period either."
Siân Eleri Roberts adds: "Lockdown has brought its own blessings, but I do hope that they will continue for people like me, and that we are not forgotten when the "new normality" becomes a reality."