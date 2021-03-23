Rhosneigr: Elderly woman tied up in 'terrifying' burglary
- Published
An elderly woman was tied up in her own home by two men posing as police officers.
Police said the men made off with cash and a large metal safe after confronting the woman at her home in Rhosneigr, on Anglesey, on Monday.
The burglary was carried out at about 19:30 GMT in the area of Sandy Lane and Station Road, North Wales Police said.
"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim," said Det Insp Andy Gibson, who appealed for information.
"We are particularly keen to hear from residents who may have had any cold callers to their property, or seen any suspicious vehicles in the area," he added.
"We are also appealing to anyone who may have driven through Rhosneigr at this time and may have dashcam footage.
"We have a dedicated team of detectives assigned to this investigation who will continue to follow up all lines of enquiry."