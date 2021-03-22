Wentloog Avenue 'disturbance' leads to road closure
- Published
Police have closed off a busy road in Cardiff due to a "serious disturbance" and reports of an assault.
South Wales Police is using special powers to stop and search people on Wentloog Avenue, which includes Shirenewton travellers' site to "avoid further violence".
Police were initially called to reports of an assault on Sunday at 16:00 GMT.
The road is closed in both directions between Newport and Cardiff and people are advised to avoid the area,
A Section 60 Notice, which gives officers the power to search anyone in a specific area, remains in place until Monday afternoon.
"The notice was imposed following a serious disturbance. It will remain in place while enquiries continue with the intention of preventing further violence," said the force.
"Please avoid the area and use alternative routes."