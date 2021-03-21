Swansea stabbing: Man in critical condition in hospital
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering head injuries in a stabbing in Swansea.
The attack happened at a property in Carlton Terrace, South Wales Police said.
Emergency services were called at about 00:50 GMT on Sunday and a 34-year-old was taken to the city's Morriston Hospital before being transferred to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales.
A man, 28, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
He remains in custody.