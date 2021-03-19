Covid lockdown: Welsh shops, gyms and outdoor hospitality given reopening dates
- Published
All shops and close-contact services in Wales could reopen by 12 April, according to an updated coronavirus control plan.
Gyms and outdoor hospitality will be considered for reopening from 22 April.
The Welsh Government updated planning because of the "fast-moving vaccination programme" and the emergence of the highly infectious Kent variant.
Ministers will decide next week if stay local rules can be relaxed, allowing more freedom to travel from 27 March.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "The pandemic is not over - spring and summer give us hope of more freedom, as rates of infection fall and more people are vaccinated but we must be need to careful - we can't rush the process of relaxing restrictions and risk a resurgence of the virus."
Wales has been under a stay at home national lockdown since December, but the control plan gives a route out of it for many sectors.
The plan confirms that from Monday 22 March, garden centres will reopen with a phased opening of non-essential retail.
If cases remain low, stay local rules could be relaxed on 27 March, which will signal the first phase of the reopening of the tourism sector, with self-contained accommodation allowed to welcome guests.
Organised outdoor children's activities will also be allowed to resume, as well as the limited opening of outdoor areas of some historic places and gardens, and the reopening of libraries.
From 12 April, schools and colleges will reopen fully if cases remain low.
Hairdressers were allowed to reopen this week, and sectors such as pubs, restaurants and gyms have long called for clarity on when they may be able to reopen.