Banwen illegal rave: East Sussex equipment supplier fined £4,000

image captionAn estimated 3,000 people were at the event in the Dulais Valley in Neath Port Talbot last summer

The equipment supplier of an illegal rave that attracted up to 3,000 people last summer has been fined £4,000.

Nigel Harris admitted supplying speakers for the unlicensed event at Banwen, in the Brecon Beacons.

He believed though it was for a 21st birthday party that would not breach Covid regulations in Wales, Swansea Magistrates' Court heard.

Magistrates accepted Harris, of Lewes, East Sussex, was not involved in other aspects of the event, last August.

On top of his fine, which he has three months to pay, the defendant was ordered with an additional £200 in court costs and a £190 victim surcharge.

image captionVillagers in Banwen complained about noise through Saturday night into Sunday last year

Residents of Banwen said the event caused disruption throughout the night, with ravers shouting and swearing in the street.

At the time, South Wales Police criticised the "irresponsible" actions of those that attended the illegal gathering.

It started just two days after tougher penalties came into force for people who organised and attended illegal events while coronavirus restrictions were in place.

At the time, the force fined eight people up to £10,000 and made arrests for public order offences and driving under the influence of drugs.

Earlier this year, 10 defendants were fined between £319 and £1,240 each by Swansea magistrates for attending the rave.

