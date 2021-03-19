Banwen illegal rave: East Sussex equipment supplier fined £4,000
- Published
The equipment supplier of an illegal rave that attracted up to 3,000 people last summer has been fined £4,000.
Nigel Harris admitted supplying speakers for the unlicensed event at Banwen, in the Brecon Beacons.
He believed though it was for a 21st birthday party that would not breach Covid regulations in Wales, Swansea Magistrates' Court heard.
Magistrates accepted Harris, of Lewes, East Sussex, was not involved in other aspects of the event, last August.
On top of his fine, which he has three months to pay, the defendant was ordered with an additional £200 in court costs and a £190 victim surcharge.
Residents of Banwen said the event caused disruption throughout the night, with ravers shouting and swearing in the street.
At the time, South Wales Police criticised the "irresponsible" actions of those that attended the illegal gathering.
It started just two days after tougher penalties came into force for people who organised and attended illegal events while coronavirus restrictions were in place.
Earlier this year, 10 defendants were fined between £319 and £1,240 each by Swansea magistrates for attending the rave.