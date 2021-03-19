Covid: Welsh tourism reopening decision 'will be last moment'
- Published
A decision on whether Welsh tourism can reopen in time for Easter will not be made until "the last moment", the first minister has confirmed.
Self-contained holiday accommodation could reopen on 27 March if coronavirus case rates remain stable under Welsh government plans.
Tourism businesses have called for roadmap to allow them to prepare and for people to book trips.
Mr Drakeford said any confirmation would not be given until next week.
Speaking at the Welsh government's coronavirus briefing on Friday, Mr Drakeford said it was important "to wait until the last moment you can" before making and announcing decisions about easing lockdown, to see if case rates had changed.
"There are some parts of Wales where the position is not as good as we would like it to be," he said.
"People who follow the news will have seen overnight Paris has gone back into a lockdown again, so we've known all along how fast circumstances can change in coronavirus.
"That's why it's important to wait until the last moment you can in order to make these decisions because that way you have the best and latest data."
Mr Drakeford has also refused to rule-out local lockdown restrictions in two hot spot areas in Wales, after a spike in cases.
Rates on Anglesey stand at 127.1 for every 100,000 people, and 147.5 in Merthyr Tydfil.
Those higher levels of infection compare with an average falling rate for Wales of 43.7 per 100,000 people.
Mr Drakeford said the rise in cases in the communities was linked to "household and social mixing", and there were concerns people were not engaging with contact tracers.
A delayed shipment from India to the UK could also impact the easing of lockdown, the first minister warned.
An estimated 250,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses due to arrive in Wales by mid-April are set to be delivered a month late.
Mr Drakeford said he could not pretend the delayed doses would "have no affect at all".
From Monday garden centres will be allowed to reopen, and supermarkets to sell "non-essential goods", under slight easing of lockdown rules.
Mr Drakeford said he hoped more could be allowed - including outdoor children's activities and the reopening of castle grounds - in coming weeks if cases continued to fall.
"Of course our ability to lift restrictions is linked to the successful vaccination programme," he said.
"But our hope must be that we continue to see the position in Wales [as] stable and reducing, and that we will continue to have the headroom to lift restrictions in the way that we hope."
He said he was confident that no vaccine appointments would be cancelled due to the delay, but that the loss of such a large amount of doses would have an effect.
"We are doing everything we can to mitigate the effect on appointments for people to get vaccinated, there are a number of different ways in which we are looking to do that," he said.