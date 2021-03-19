Old Colwyn Promenade: £6m works on sea defences begins
A £6 million project has begun to shore up sea defences in North Wales that are at "risk of collapse".
The work will mean Old Colwyn's Victorian promenade will be shut for up to a year, Conwy County Borough Council said.
It has been prompted because the promenade's sea defences have been at risk of "catastrophic failure".
A rock barricade that is two metres higher than the existing structure will now be built.
While the work is under way traffic and cyclists will be diverted onto local roads and a raised path will run at the back of the structure for pedestrians, the council said.
Councillor Greg Robbins, responsible for environment and transportation, said: "This work targets the section of the promenade most at risk of collapse, which would be devastating for the important infrastructure it protects, including the A55 and the North Wales Coast rail line.
"We are still looking for funding for future phases to protect the prom right to Porth Eirias."
The works will also add step access to the beach through the rocks, new hand railings and the construction of a fishing platform, the council said.
The £6.075m project is being funded by Welsh Government's Resilient Roads Fund.
It is the first major phase of improvements since ministers were given £1.6m to improve the defences last year.
This was used to install a rock barricade at Splash Point, by Old Colwyn Arches.
Colwyn councillor Cheryl Carlisle, said: "We've been fighting a long time for this to protect Old Colwyn promenade and preserve it for future generations.
"The alternative will be that the promenade will have to be permanently closed for safety reasons, which is in no-one's interests."
The council is still looking for further funding for the full scheme, which would protect 1.2km of the promenade, right to Porth Eirias in the west.
Until it has secured the total cost of around £35m, it plans to complete the scheme in phases.
Councillor Brian Cossey, who represents the Old Colwyn ward, had previously warned there could be "catastrophic consequences" if they improvements are not carried out.