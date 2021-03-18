Official Secrets Act breach: Jail term increased
The jail sentence given to an ex-defence worker who disclosed top secret details of a UK missile system has been almost doubled by appeal judges.
Simon Finch, 50, admitted breaching the Official Secrets Act when he emailed the details to eight people, claiming he also gave them to "hostile" states.
Finch was jailed for four-and-a-half years in November. Appeal judges have now increased the term to eight years.
The case was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General.
On the ninth day of his trial in November Finch, from Swansea, admitted recording and disclosing classified information.
Jurors heard how the mathematics graduate worked for BAE Systems and QinetiQ, which provide contracted services to the Ministry of Defence.
The Old Bailey heard he became disillusioned by British authorities after reporting homophobic attacks in 2013 to the police, which he did not believe were investigated properly.
Prosecutors alleged Finch leaked the document to exact retribution on the British system, which he felt had let him down.
The case was referred by the Attorney General Michael Ellis under the unduly lenient sentencing scheme.
Lord Justice Fulford, Mrs Justice McGowan and Mr Justice Bourne ruled on Thursday Finch's jail sentence was not long enough.
'Significant harm'
Mr Ellis argued at the appeal hearing that was heard earlier this month that Finch's deliberate disclosure of sensitive information "could have put our national security at risk".
"His actions could have caused significant harm to British citizens and I welcome the Court of Appeal increasing his sentence today," said Mr Ellis.
A spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office said Finch had failed to tell his employer about a conviction for carrying weapons - including a large kitchen knife - in public for which he was handed a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, in 2016.
He was arrested at his Swansea home in March 2019 on suspicion of breaching the Official Secrets Act.