Cardiff council: BBC plans to expand outside London 'a boost'
The BBC's plans to expand outside London will be a "boost" for Wales' capital, the leader of Cardiff council says.
The corporation said its plans would create a "centre of excellence" for climate and science journalism in Wales, with that team moving from London to Cardiff's Central Square.
Council leader Huw Thomas said it was "really good news for Cardiff".
The BBC said it is its biggest transformation in decades.
Mr Thomas said: "It will see exciting, new job opportunities created, not only at the BBC, but across the city.
"Jobs which will benefit the production sector and the creative industries, which are already flourishing in the city."
He added that it "vindicated" the council's decision to regenerate Central Square and install BBC Wales as the anchor tenant.
"It is clear that Cardiff's creative sector is building an excellent and well-earned reputation."
Rhodri Talfan Davies, Director of Nations and BBC Wales, said: "This plan is all about bringing the whole BBC even closer to audiences - here in Wales and across the UK.
"It's a top to bottom transformation - and a commitment by every part of the BBC to root our services and our storytelling in the lives of our audiences.
"Our commitment to spend £700m more outside London will spark new opportunities to create jobs and develop skills across Wales' production sector.
"I am particularly delighted that Wales will become a global centre of excellence for climate and science journalism. No story matters more - and I'm delighted that Wales will have the opportunity to lead the way."
Entire departments and news divisions will be also moved to Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Salford.
The BBC's 22,000 employees, many of whom are currently working from home, were briefed on the plans on Thursday, which included:
- A new version of BBC One tailored for audiences in Yorkshire, the North West and the North East of England
- Two new soap-style network drama series - one from the North of England and another from one of the Nations - produced over the next three years
- The majority of BBC network TV production will be produced outside London - at least 60% by 2027
- Twenty network drama and comedy series to be set in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland over the next three years
- Newsnight on BBC Two will be presented from Cardiff, Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester throughout the year
- Over the next six years, the BBC will harness greater online personalisation to ensure Welsh language content is more prominent and easier to access