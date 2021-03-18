Covid mortality in Wales shows biggest fall since summer
- Published
The mortality rate for Covid has shown its most significant fall in Wales since July, analysis shows.
The February figures also show the rate in England was 44.1% higher than in Wales, the biggest difference between the countries since the pandemic began.
For a fourth month, Covid-19 was still Wales' biggest cause of death, the Office for National Statistics said.
It accounted for 22.2% of all registered deaths, down from 35.2% in January, the ONS figures indicate.
The mortality rate due to Covid-19 in Wales in February was 272.2 deaths per 100,000.
This "significant decrease" applies to both men and women, although male mortality (483.8 deaths per 100,000) was higher than that for women (319.2).
Wales and England were very similar at the peak of the second wave in January, but now the figures show the the biggest difference between the two nations since March 2020.
England's mortality rate is 392.3 deaths per 100,000 people.
Heart disease was the second leading cause of death in Wales, with flu and pneumonia the ninth.
Overall, since the pandemic began, the mortality rate due to Covid totals 196.4 deaths per 100,000 in Wales.
This is highest in Rhondda Cynon Taf - 339.8 deaths per 100,000, followed by Merthyr Tydfil (332.3). Gwynedd has the lowest mortality rate on 65.8.
In England, the mortality rate for the 12 months due to Covid is higher - 202.5.
Where are the most deaths?
The ONS has also broken down the deaths of those with Covid-19 into local areas - called middle layer super output areas, usually with average populations of around 7,000 people.
We can see in the year since the pandemic began, Rhondda Cynon Taf has five communities in the highest 20 in Wales.
This shows 57 deaths in Tonyrefail due to Covid being the worst, followed by Sandfields in Port Talbot (52) and Porth East in RCT (46 deaths).
When we just look at February, the highest number was in Llanelli Bigyn in Carmarthenshire (14 deaths). There were also eight deaths in Chirk & Ceiriog Valley and Gresford, Marford & Rossett, both parts of Wrexham,; Llanishen in Cardiff and Porthcawl West in Bridgend.
Around a quarter of communities when broken down like this had no deaths at all in February because of Covid.
Two communities - Rhyl South West and Llandudno Junction South & Llasanffraid Glan Conwy - have registered no deaths at all due to Covid during the 12 months of the pandemic.
Are deaths really 'due to' Covid-19?
The ONS analysis finds that Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in 84.1% of cases, where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.
A doctor's duties include certifying deaths, and this can include any cause in a chain of events leading up to them, including pre-existing conditions and whatever medically makes a contribution.
It was the underlying cause of death in 22.2% of all deaths in Wales in February, that is 711 deaths.
Taking into account all deaths involving Covid increases the proportion to 26.4% of all deaths - 845 - in Wales.